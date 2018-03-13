26/11 attack: ‘Copy on police sanction to intercept conversations burnt in Mantralaya fire’

The Special court hearing the November 26, 2008 terror attack trial against Zabiuddin Ansari was informed that an office copy regarding sanction granted to the Mumbai Police to intercept conversations between terrorists and their handlers based in Pakistan got burnt in the fire at Mantralaya in 2012.

The prosecution was on Monday examining a witness, the then chief additional secretary, on the sanction sought and granted for the interception. The issue of the copy maintained by the witness came up during cross-examination by Ansari’s advocate Wahab Khan. The witness contended that she didn’t have a copy of the sanction and documents pertaining to the fire, on which the court was informed that the copy got burnt in the fire.

