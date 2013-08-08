26/11 accused moves bail plea

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 8, 2013 1:36 am
Alleged LeT operative and key accused in 26/11 Mumbai attatck case Zabihuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal,moved a bail application before a sessions court Wednesday,citing a year-long wait for the commencement of the trial against him.
The court directed the prosecution to files its reply on August 20.
The application filed by Ansaris advocate Ejaz Naqvi alleges that the trial has been delayed unnecessarily,and that Ansaris movement has been restricted as court proceedings were being conducted through video conferencing.
