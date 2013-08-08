Presents Latest News

26/11 accused moves bail plea

Alleged LeT operative and key accused in 26/11 Mumbai attatck case Zabihuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 8, 2013 1:36 am
Related News

Alleged LeT operative and key accused in 26/11 Mumbai attatck case Zabihuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal,moved a bail application before a sessions court Wednesday,citing a year-long wait for the commencement of the trial against him.

The court directed the prosecution to files its reply on August 20.

The application filed by Ansaris advocate Ejaz Naqvi alleges that the trial has been delayed unnecessarily,and that Ansaris movement has been restricted as court proceedings were being conducted through video conferencing.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News