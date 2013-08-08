26/11 accused moves bail plea

Alleged LeT operative and key accused in 26/11 Mumbai attatck case Zabihuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal,moved a bail application before a sessions court Wednesday,citing a year-long wait for the commencement of the trial against him.

The court directed the prosecution to files its reply on August 20.

The application filed by Ansaris advocate Ejaz Naqvi alleges that the trial has been delayed unnecessarily,and that Ansaris movement has been restricted as court proceedings were being conducted through video conferencing.

