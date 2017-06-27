25-yr-old Army jawan ‘commits suicide’ in Mumbai

The multi-storey guesthouse where the body was found. (Santosh Parab) The multi-storey guesthouse where the body was found. (Santosh Parab)

A 25-year-old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in a guesthouse near the Mahalaxmi temple on Monday morning. The police found a note in the room, but refused to divulge its contents.

The deceased, Neeraj Kumar Yadav, was found hanging from the ceiling of a 14th-floor room at the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Dharamshala on Bhulabhai Desai Road. The police said a post-mortem concluded that hanging was cause of death.

Yadav, the police said, was posted at the Army cantonment in Kirkee, Pune. “The deceased had gone to Delhi to deliver an official letter and reached Mumbai in a Rajdhani train on Saturday,” said Netaji Bhople, senior inspector, Gamdevi police station.

He added that Yadav checked into the multi-storey guest house the same day. “He checked out on Sunday but decided to return and checked into the same room once more,” said Bhople.

At 9 am on Monday, a guesthouse employee knocked on the door of Yadav’s room to inquire if he required room service. “The staffer went away when the door did not open, thinking that Yadav was asleep,” Bhople said.

He added that the staffer tried again half-an-hour later, but did not receive any response. According to the police, the guesthouse management became suspicious and used a duplicate key to enter the room. The police have informed Yadav’s family in Uttar Pradesh, which will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The police, however, did not comment on the motive for Yadav to commit suicide. “The deceased left behind a suicide note but we cannot disclose what he has written at this point as it will hamper our investigation,” said Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Police, South region.

A manager at the Dharamshala said that Yadav had booked a deluxe double bed air-conditioned room but declined to comment further.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App