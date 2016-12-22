23-year-old woman hangs self in Ghatkopar

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Ghatkopar West Wednesday morning. The deceased, Ritu Karale, hung herself to a metal hook on the ceiling using her scarf around 11 am at her Amrut Nagar residence when nobody was at home, police said. She lived with her husband, Nilesh Karale, her parents-in-law and brother-in-law.

“The victim has left a suicide note in which she said not to hold anyone responsible for her actions. Her neighbours discovered her hanging. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead at 1.45 pm,” said an officer at the Parksite police station.

The deceased also told her husband to study and become an IAS officer in her letter. Police have questioned the deceased’s family who are in a state of shock after the incident and couldnot think of any reason for her extreme step.

According to police, the husband, who works with a state-run company, said he loved her very much. The deceased, an orphan, was married to Nilesh about 10 months ago.

The police do not have any suspects for abetment yet and are investigating further. Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and will take further statements from the deceased’s family and neighbours.