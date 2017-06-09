22-yr-old man run over by train at Dadar station

A 22-year-old man was run over by a train at platform number 5 of Dadar station on Thursday evening. According to Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim was trying to cross the tracks to catch a train on another platform when the Churchgate-bound train hit him.”

“The motorman tried to stop the train as soon as he saw the man on the tracks. But the victim sustained serious injuries in the incident. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” a senior GRP officer from Mumbai Central station said.

