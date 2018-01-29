Mumbai: 22-year-old Punjab man arrested for ‘plotting to kill’ social activist

The woman activist had received a phone call last year from an unidentified person, who had claimed to be an associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and demanded Rs 1 crore from her (Representational image) The woman activist had received a phone call last year from an unidentified person, who had claimed to be an associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and demanded Rs 1 crore from her (Representational image)

A 22-year-old native of Punjab was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday for allegedly plotting to kill a Bandra-based social activist. The woman activist had received a phone call last year from an unidentified person, who had claimed to be an associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and demanded Rs 1 crore from her. On Saturday, the police arrested Jagbir Singh from Antop Hill area, saying that he had arrived in the city to supply weapons to kill the activist. Singh, who hails from Amritsar, was on Sunday produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till January 30.

Soon after the threatening call was made in November last year, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested New Delhi resident Harishkumar Yadav (30) and Bandra resident Bilal Shamsi (50), for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy.

The police have not yet identified the person who made the call. They were looking for one Lalit Sharma, who, they claimed, was an associate of Dawood and gangster Chhota Shakeel. A Crime Branch official said that Sharma and Singh were in contact on Facebook. “Sharma had provided details of the target to Singh via text message. He had instructed Singh to go to Mumbai to collect the weapons,” the officer added.

