‘21st century will be known for Indo-American business ties’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Twenty-first century will mark the great Indo-American business partnership as relationship between the two nations are extremely warm and cordial and would further consolidate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. “The 20th century was known for Sino-American business partnership. The 21st century will be known for Indo-American business partnership,” Fadnavis said.

On the topic — Taking US-India Economic Relations to the Next Level — a discussion organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Fadnavis said: “While America is world’s oldest democracy, India is world’s largest democracy. The economic reforms undertaken by the Centre and state provide immense potential to take business partnership to level next globally. Let us work together closely and unleash the potential of two great democratic countries.”

He added: “The relationship between India and US has never been so good like now under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi. Today, India has earned great respect from across the world.” While stating that India has great demographic advantage over all other developed nations with an average age of below 25 years, Fadnavis said: “The vast pool of human resources and talent is our strength and makes it a great land for opportunities for overseas investors.”

