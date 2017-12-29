21-yr-old gets 5 years in jail for molesting minor

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for allegedly molesting a two-and-a-half-old neighbour. The incident had taken place in November 2015. On the fateful day, according to the prosecution, the minor was playing outside and had returned home crying. When her mother enquired, she pointed outside and led her to the neighbour who had molested her. The mother then approached the man and questioned him. She later went to the police.

In her deposition before the court, the girl had answered by nodding at the questions put forth by the prosecutor, advocate Pankaj R Chavan. The court convicted the man under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App