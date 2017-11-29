21-yr-old attempts suicide after stabbing ‘girlfriend’, arrested

Representational Image Representational Image

A 21-year-old man who attempted suicide after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in a hotel room on Monday was arrested after he was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, police said. The 20-year-old woman is admitted to a hospital and is yet to regain consciousness, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am after the accused, Ajmal Shah, took the woman to Apsara guesthouse in Parel.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said: “Shah took the 20-year-old to a hotel room. He hit her on the head and as she started losing consciousness, he stabbed her on the neck with a blade he was carrying.”

Shah then tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrist, the police said.

The hotel manager, hearing the woman’s cries for help, rushed to the room and opened the door with another set of keys to find both injured. They were taken to KEM hospital and the police were informed.

Shah was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital and the woman is still unconscious, the police said. They added that Shah has told in his statement that the woman had allegedly been cheating on him.

An officer said: “Shah claims that they had been in a relationship for the past four years and after he learnt that she had been cheating on him, he hatched the plan.”

Shah called her to the hotel on Monday and attacked her. Police said the woman is a college student and Shah had been looking for a job. They are verifying Shah’s claims as they are yet to record the woman’s statement.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika (Zone 4) confirmed that they have arrested the accused and are investigating the case. Shah has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced in Bhoiwada court and remanded in judicial custody. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

