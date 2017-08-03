21-year-old woman jumps to death in Mumbai

A 21-year-old woman jumped to her death from the terrace of a building in Chandivli Wednesday evening. Locals rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead upon admission.

The police said Varsha Yadav, who was from Jaunpur city in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying with her sister at Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivli for the last two months. “Her sister had recently delivered a baby so the deceased had come to help her out,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Saki Naka police station. At 5.30 pm, he said, Yadav leaped from the terrace of the building.

Dharmadhikari said the reason was unclear as the family was still in shock and hadn’t yet spoken to the police. He added that the police would make inquiries with Yadav’s family in Uttar Pradesh to find out the reason.

