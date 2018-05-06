2011 Mumbai triple blasts: Court orders probe into assault of accused inside jail

Special Judge S M Bhosale ordered that the IG (Prisons) conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. (Representational Image) Special Judge S M Bhosale ordered that the IG (Prisons) conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. (Representational Image)

OVER A month after an accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case alleged assault by staffers inside the Taloja jail, where he is lodged, a special court has ordered an inquiry by the Inspector General (Prisons). Nadeem Akhtar had alleged that on March 17 he was assaulted by two jail staffers after he refused to strip for a search. Special Judge S M Bhosale ordered that the IG (Prisons) conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. The court further said that the CCTV footage submitted by the jail authorities can also be taken into consideration during the inquiry.

“IG (Prisons) is directed to conduct the inquiry in respect of assault to applicant, accused Nadeem Akhtar Ashfaque Shaikh, on 17.3.2018 between 2.59 pm and 3.09 pm at Taloja central prison. He shall take into consideration the CCTV footage. He shall submit a report within 15 days,” judge Bhosale said.

Akhtar had earlier submitted before the court that on March 17, doctors at the Taloja jail had referred him to the civic hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, for further treatment as he was suffering from fever for over a month. In an application submitted before the court, Akhtar said when he returned from the hospital, the jail staff took him to the frisking area and asked him to strip in front of the camera and others. As he refused, he was first abused, then slapped and kicked repeatedly, he told the court.

The court had earlier asked the jail superintendent to submit a report and directed that CCTV footage of the jail should be preserved and submitted before the court. The court has also given a copy of the footage to the accused. Akhtar along with 10 others is facing trial for their alleged involvement in the triple blasts at Dada near the Opera House and Zaveri Bazar on July 13, 2011. The court is yet to frame charges against the accused.

