2009 assault case: 3 accused acquitted, complainant attacks 2 with knife in courtroom

(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) An advocate present in the courtroom said a large portion of the floor was covered in blood.(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A 67-year-old man attacked two men with a knife inside a courtroom at the Bhoiwada court Wednesday afternoon shortly after they were acquitted of the charge of physically assaulting him in 2009. Harishchandra Shirkar, a resident of Dadar, allegedly smuggled a knife into the court premises on Wednesday, where a judgment in a 2009 case involving the two men who had allegedly attacked him was to be pronounced.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Surender J Biyani of courtroom 5 announced his verdict at noon, acquitting the three accused — Mahesh Mahaprolkar (41) and Nandesh Kadvadkar (47) and Harishchandra’s brother Devdutt Shirkar. Advocate Ashwinikumar Pathak, who was present in the courtroom for another case at the time, said Harishchandra heard the verdict before leaving. The police said he returned at 12.30 pm when the now freed men were seated on benches reserved for the accused at the rear of the courtroom, waiting to finish their release formalities.

“There are two entrances to court and one is near the last row of benches,” explained Pathak. N Ambika, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, said Magistrate Biyani was hearing a case of police remand when Harishchandra entered the courtroom, approached the seated men from the back and attacked them with a knife. “There was chaos everywhere for a few minutes. One of the men being attacked ran away,” said Pathak. Harishchandra was subdued by policemen stationed in the court premises, but not before he left Mahaprolkar and Kadvadkar bleeding from multiple cuts and stab injuries to the head and hands, the police said.

Pathak added that a large portion of the floor of the courtroom was covered in blood. “The knife looked like it was at least six inches long. The man seemed very angry after the acquittal,” said Pathak. The case of assault dates back to 2009 when Devdutt Shirkar allegedly ordered his friends Mahaporlkar and Kadvadkar to attack his brother following a family tiff over an ancestral property.

The police said the accused had allegedly taunted Harish-chandra in the past few days, as the trial wound up, claiming that they were confident of acquittal. “That’s when he planned to bring a knife to court on the verdict day,” said an officer at the Bhoiwada police station. Both men are being treated in hospital. Harishchandra has been arrested and booked for causing grievous injury.

