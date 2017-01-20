2008 Malegaon blast: No objection to court granting bail to Pragya, NIA tells Bombay HC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it had no objection to the court granting bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi was hearing an appeal filed by Thakur challenging a sessions court order rejecting her bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, told the court that the Supreme Court had raised considerable doubts about the applicability of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges against the accused. “NIA investigations ruled out the applicability of MCOCA as the accused were not part of a syndicate who carried out blasts in two other places prior to Malegaon, as claimed by the ATS. Some of the witnesses had complained that they were forced to make statements by the ATS officials and many retracted earlier statements that they had made to the ATS. Considering all this, we (NIA) have no objection to the court granting bail to the applicant,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, an intervenor in the case — a family member of Nisar Bilal, one of the blast victims — sought several documents from the NIA. Counsel for the intervenor, B A Desai, told the court that many important documents that were part of both the ATS and NIA chargesheets were not handed over to them. The documents included confessional statements of three accused, transcription of conversations recorded on accused Sudhakar Dwivedi’s laptop, FSL reports on voice samples and CDR analysis of phone conversations of the accused. The court directed ASG Singh to provide these documents within two days.

The intervenor also pointed out that two of the absconding accused were probably eliminated, and the NIA was probing the matter.

Desai told the court, “There are reasonable grounds to believe that accusations are prima facie true and irrespective of the charges under MCOCA being considered or not, there are serious charges under UAPA which are applicable and that point to her (Thakur’s) involvement.” He also told the court that the investigating agencies were playing “slaves to the government”.

Thakur’s lawyer Avinash Gupta had earlier submitted that the bike in which the bomb was planted did not belong to Thakur, and that there were complaints that ATS officers had allegedly forced statements and planted evidence, and therefore their investigation was a tainted one.

Concluding his arguments on Thursday, Gupta told the court, “The benefit of contradictory statements by witnesses to both the investigating agencies should go to the accused. Besides, she is a terminally ill patient who has been behind bars for eight years. With the voluminous documents running into several thousand pages and over 400 witnesses, the trial will take a long time to start and conclude.”

“There are allegations that two of the absconding accused are probably eliminated and that is being investigated by the NIA after a former ATS officer filed an affidavit,” he added.

After the NIA took over the investigations from the ATS, it had examined 149 additional witnesses and reexamined 17 witnesses. The ATS told the court that since the NIA had taken over the case, it had no role to play and, therefore, no submissions to make. The intervenor’s arguments will continue on January 31.