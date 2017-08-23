2003 ‘custodial death’: Trial stuck for 3 months to resume in September

During the previous hearings, the accused had also submitted that an appeal was pending before the High Court regarding the charges framed against them. During the previous hearings, the accused had also submitted that an appeal was pending before the High Court regarding the charges framed against them.

OVER THREE months after trial was stalled in the alleged custodial death case of 27-year-old Khwaja Yunus, it is likely to resume next month. The trial had begun on May 2 this year — over 14 years after Yunus’s death — with the deposition of a key witness. But the deposition was deferred after the accused told the court that a 2012 order regarding a case diary to be submitted by the state CID was yet to be complied with.

On Tuesday, the additional superintendent of police of the CID wrote to the court, stating that the case diary had been submitted before the court in 2012. He also submitted that the diary had been already exhibited as part of court record. The court, after verifying it, brought it to the notice of the accused. It also warned the accused against making such applications without verifying facts.

The accused, including assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, submitted through their advocate that they had made the application as they were not informed about the compliance. The court has now directed that the witness’s deposition be resumed.

Yunus, an engineer working in Dubai, was arrested in December 2002 in connection with a bomb blast in a BEST bus in Ghatkopar. The police then claimed that he had “disappeared” from their custody on January 7, 2003. On a petition filed by Yunus’ father, who claimed that it was a case of custodial death, the CID was directed to investigate the case in 2004. Currently, four policemen are facing trial before the sessions court.

During the last hearing, special public prosecutor Dhiraj Mirajkar had told the court that despite reminders to the CID to comply with the court’s orders over the case diary, no response had been received from the agency. The court had then written to the home secretary, seeking compliance.

During the previous hearings, the accused had also submitted that an appeal was pending before the High Court regarding the charges framed against them. The court had specified that in the absence of any stay on the trial, the evidence would have to continue. Next month, the witness, who was named as an accused along with Yunus and was discharged in 2005, will continue with his deposition. He had told the court in May that he was tortured in police custody.

