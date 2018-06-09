20-year-old man arrested for ‘stealing’ from police quarters

Mumbai Police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly stealing valuables from police quarters across the city. The police said Kamaljit Singh had been arrested earlier for allegedly stealing a service pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition from the house of a police constable posted with the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

According to investigators, Wednesday, the accused was caught red-handed by a police constable, who is also a resident of the police housing colony in central Mumbai that the accused targeted. The police said Singh broke into the house of two police constables on Wednesday afternoon.

“Initially, he broke the lock and sneaked into the house of police constable Vijay Bane, posted at Sewri police station. After stealing 60 gram of gold and Rs 2,800 in cash, he broke into the house of another police constable. As he could not find anything in the house of constable Ragini Jagdale (posted at the local arms department), he fled,” said an officer from Kalachowkie police station.

Singh was then spotted running outside the police quarters by another constable, Vijay Rasam, who is posted with the motor vehicles department. Rasam and his brother chased Singh and caught him on the skywalk near Cotton Green railway station. The police said Singh was handed over to Kalachowkie police station.

Senior police Inspector Dilip Ugale from Kalachowkie police station said: “He was arrested by Amboli police in August last year for stealing a service pistol and bullets from a constable’s house. He got bail in January and has since been involved in six house break-ins.” The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in Bhoiwada court and remanded in police custody.

