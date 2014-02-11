20 land in hospital after ammonia leak in Vashi unit

Twenty women working in a cold storage facility at Vashi in Navi Mumbai were admitted to a hospital Monday morning after inhaling ammonia which leaked from a pipe during ongoing repairs, the police said. The owner and management of the facility have been booked, they added.

According to the police, the leak happened early morning at Irawati Factory, located in Vashi’s Sector 18. The facility stores fish in cold storage units for export, apart from producing preservatives.

The police said the gas leaked from one of the pipes connected to the air conditioning that had been temporarily removed for repairs.

“Ammonia is used as a preservative for the fish and is passed through the air-conditioning pipes. The gas leaked after the workers removed the pipes,” said Dyaneshwar Bhong, senior inspector, Vashi APMC police station.

The workers were rushed to the civic-run in General Hospital, where they are currently under observation, the police said.

Dr B K Patil, Chief Medical Officer of General Hospital, said, “Out of those admitted in the hospital, one is in the intensive care unit and five in trauma ward. All of them are stable.” He added that the remaining 14 workers were under observation in the general ward.

The police said the facility’s owner Ramesh Vanzare and his management had been booked for under sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App