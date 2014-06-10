2 years on, BMC’s fire dept to move proposal on beach safety equipment

The proposal was deferred by the corporators earlier in May owing to cost escalation in six of the 19 equipment. (Source: Express archive)

After a delay of nearly two years, the Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) will again present a proposal to acquire beach safety equipment worth Rs 2.69 crore to the BMC’s standing committee on Wednesday.

The proposal was deferred by the corporators earlier in May owing to cost escalation in six of the 19 equipment.

“The committee had pointed six expensive items in the list that we were going to prepare tenders for. So in the new proposal, we have removed those six items and are presenting a new proposal for 12 equipment,” said a senior official of the fire brigade department.

The six items in the list include jet-ski buoyancy aid (18), rescue boards (9), binoculars (9), beach safety flags (36), watch-towers (7) and safety signs (36). The fire brigade will conduct a market study for identifying the actual cost of these items and re-tender.

In the new proposal, the fire brigade has listed semi-inflatable boats with OBM and trolleys (6), jet-ski with trolleys (7), jet-ski operator helmets (18), ring buoy (18), rescue spinboards (9), basic life support kits (9), surf boards (9), rescue tubes (18), hand sirens (9), life jackets (27), rechargeable torch/search lights (9), lifeguard chairs (7) and floating nylon ropes (18). These equipment will be used to fortify the city’s six beaches.

“We raised questions against the proposal because BMC’s planning with effect to acquiring the equipment was haphazard. We have to look into the new proposal again and asses the pros and cons. We will take a decision accordingly,” said corporator Manoj Kotak of the BJP.

Tenders for the equipment were floated in June 2013, but Litmus Innovation Private Limited, the company that won the contract, refused to supply the items in the allotted amount of Rs 1.47 crore, citing cost escalation of Rs 1 crore . This forced the BMC to raise its budget.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App