Mumbai: 2 more held in call centre scam

The crime branch that recently busted fake call centres in Malad and Goregaon arrested two more persons in the case on Tuesday. The two allegedly helped the other accused to convert gift cards, taken fraudulently from US citizens, into cash.

They were produced in a local court and remanded in police custody till December 2. An officer said they arrested Kalapi Bhagat (42) and Sagar Patel (28) in the case. Explaining their roles, an officer said the two would help the other accused convert gift cards into cash. On November 1, the crime branch arrested 14 persons who allegedly made calls to US nationals.

