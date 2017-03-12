2 HSC papers leaked by trustee, head clerk of school, say police

Police arrest Anand Ramdas Kamath, Principal of Mount Mary School and 3 others as main accused in HSC Board Exam Paper Leak case in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Police arrest Anand Ramdas Kamath, Principal of Mount Mary School and 3 others as main accused in HSC Board Exam Paper Leak case in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

AT LEAST TWO HSC question papers shared on social media minutes before the exams started were allegedly leaked by the trustee and the head clerk of a Virar-based school, Navi Mumbai police has claimed. According to the police, the trustee and headmaster of Mount Mary school in Virar and the head clerk opened the bundle of question papers sent to the school around 15-30 minutes before the exams, took photographs of the question papers and then passed them on to the other accused, in exchange for money.

With four arrests made on Saturday, a total of eight persons have been arrested in the case by the Navi Mumbai police so far.

Joint commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, Madhukar Pandey said, “We have arrested four people including the trustee and headmaster of Mount Mary school in Virar. Those arrested have been involved in leaking at least two exams papers — Marathi and Secretarial Practice. We are checking if they are also involved in the third paper leak — Book Keeping and Accountancy — that was leaked on Friday regarding which an FIR had been registered in Mumbai.”

Explaining how the paper was leaked, an officer said that like other schools, Mount Mary in Virar received question papers nearly 15-30 minutes before the exam set was to begin.

The headmaster Anand Kamat (43) with help from head clerk Ganesh Rane (30) allegedly opened the bundle of question papers and took photographs on a mobile phone.

They then sent the photographs to advocate Nikhil Rane (29), who ran a private tuition class, via Whatsapp.

Rane then allegedly shared these with one Vinesh Dhotre, a teacher with a college who also ran private tuition classes.

“It was then Dhotre’s job to contact students willing to spend money in exchange for getting the paper some time before the exam,” an officer said. “Based on investigation, we found this to be the source from where papers were shared by Dhotre with students who were willing to pay for it. We conducted raids in the early hours of Saturday morning and placed the four under arrest,” an officer said.

The four accused knew each other as they reside in the same locality. The police are checking if they have leaked papers in a similar manner in the past.

The Navi Mumbai police had earlier arrested Rahul Bhaskar (22), Azaruddin Shaikh (20), Mohammad Shaikh (19) and Suresh Jha (26).

While three were students who forwarded the question paper on Whatsapp, Jha was a tuition teacher. It was while tracing the source of these papers that the police managed to track the four main accused arrested on Saturday.

On receiving a complaint, the Navi Mumbai police had registered two separate FIRs in connection with two papers, the Marathi paper leaked on March 2 and Secretarial Practice on March 4.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examination Act and sections of the Information Technology Act. The Mumbai Police too registered two separate cases after reports of Book Keeping and Accountancy papers of the HSC exams were leaked on Friday.