2 held with narcotics worth Rs 54 lakh

THE MUMBAI police crime branch on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly selling narcotics worth Rs 54 lakh at Kandivali. The police identified them as Jayesh Shah (30) and Deepak Gupta (30).

According to the police, the accused were found with 2,669 gm of Ephedrine, Bromezine, Methamphetamine and Ketamine. The accused were arrested following a tip-off and a trap laid by the police. “Shah worked as a moneylender. We are trying to find out who lured them into the narcotics trade. We are also trying to find out the source of the drugs. More arrests are likely,” an officer said.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till May 12.

