2 cab drivers held for stealing manhole lids

Seven manhole covers have been recovered so far. (Express Photo) Seven manhole covers have been recovered so far. (Express Photo)

TWO cab drivers, who claimed their business suffered after taxi aggregators started thriving, were arrested by the Mulund police on Tuesday for allegedly stealing manhole covers and selling them for scrap.

Days after Neelima Puranik, a singer, fell into a manhole in Bhakti Marg area of Mulund, the police said they started probing and claimed the two drivers were behind the missing manhole covers. Renowned gastroenterologist Deepak Amrapurkar had fallen into a manhole and died during the downpour in August, leading to outrage.

The police have so far recovered seven manhole covers from the accused and suspect they may have stolen more. The police said while scanning CCTV footage, they found a taxi at a spot from where a manhole cover had been stolen.

Drivers Hayat Ullah Khan (27) and Shafiullah Khan (22), both residents of Saki Naka, were behind several cases of missing manhole covers, including the one involving Puranik. “The accused told us ever since aggregator cabs started plying, they were finding it difficult to make ends meet. They said once they saw a drug-peddlar sell a manhole cover for Rs 3,000 to a scrapdealer. That is how they came up with the idea of stealing manhole covers,” said a police officer.

He said they would drive to the spot at night and park their cabs in front of the manhole to obstruct its view. “One of them would pick up the cover and put it in the cab. They would then sell these,” said Akhilesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7).

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App