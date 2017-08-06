Mumbai: One held for sexually abusing two boys in Vile Parle

A bus cleaner was arrested by the police in Vile Parle on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys, who are brothers. (Representational Image) A bus cleaner was arrested by the police in Vile Parle on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys, who are brothers. (Representational Image)

A bus cleaner was arrested by the police in Vile Parle on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys, who are brothers, repeatedly over a period of time. The abuse came to light when the boys, aged 10 and 12, told a teacher in their school in Santacruz on Friday about the abuse. The police said that the accused, who is 35 years old, lives in the same building in Vile Parle East as the boys.

An officer at Vile Parle police station said that the accused lured one of the boys to his home after promising to give him chocolates. The official added that after some time, the accused began to abuse the other boy after luring him to his home. “The accused is their neighbour and would visit their home very often even as he sexually assaulted the boys on several occasions,” said the officer. The police said the boys’ parents were unaware of the abuse.

An FIR was registered by the school authorities at Santacruz police station and the case was later transferred to Vile Parle as the crime was committed there. The cleaner has been booked for unnatural sex under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

