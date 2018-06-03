2.73 lakh students opt for Arts, 2.67 lakh for Commerce in graduation: survey

A total of 45,381 opted for science and 42,161 opted for arts in colleges, affiliated to the university. (Represenatational photo) A total of 45,381 opted for science and 42,161 opted for arts in colleges, affiliated to the university. (Represenatational photo)

With most board results out, students are already busy deciding on a course to take up for their graduation. As students weigh in their options before deciding on the right course for their degree, The Sunday Express looks at some of the admission trends last year.

More students took admission in the arts stream across the state. In Mumbai, commerce and its allied courses such as Bachelor in Accounting and Finance and Bachelor in Financial Services were the most sought-after, according to the statistics.

Figures in the state Economic Survey indicated that over 2.73 lakh students opted for arts course for graduation and over 2.67 lakh in commerce in 2017-18 all over Maharashtra. In Mumbai, as many as 1.44 lakh students were admitted to commerce and allied courses, as per data from the University of Mumbai. A total of 45,381 opted for science and 42,161 opted for arts in colleges, affiliated to the university.

Last year, cut-offs for BAF courses in the city remained high as the course was the most sought-after. The cut-offs for commerce also remained steep. City principals said cut-offs were likely to remain high as students had scored better in board exams this year.

Across the state, arts courses saw a vacancy of 18.56 per cent. In the commerce stream, around 20 per cent seats were vacant, as were in the science stream.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App