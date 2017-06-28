1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Mustafa Dossa on ventilator, condition critical

1993 Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthur Road Jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai. File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 1993 Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthur Road Jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai. File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Editor’s Note: Mustafa Dossa dead. Earlier story below.

The 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Mustafa Dossa’s condition is extremely critical and he has been put on life support, a senior JJ hospital official has confirmed to The Indian Express. Dossa was rushed to the hospital early this morning. News channels, including India Today, have reported that Dossa has died, but the jail authorities have not confirmed the report.

Mustafa was diagnosed with high fever and was taken to JJ hospital at 3 am where he was kept under observation. Dossa had earlier informed the special TADA court about his heart problem and said he wanted to undergo a bypass surgery.

Earlier today, JJ Hospital Dean Dr TP Lahane had said: “Dossa is a patient of diabetes and acute hypertension. We will observe him over the day and conduct necessary tests. He does not require ICU admission.”

On Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor had sought death sentence for Mustafa Dossa while arguing on the quantum of punishment.

