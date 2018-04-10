1993 Mumbai serial blast: Farooq Takla sent to judicial custody

Farooq Takla, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, at CBI court on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirshekar/File) Farooq Takla, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, at CBI court on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirshekar/File)

AFTER A month of CBI interrogation, Mohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor, arrested in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was sent to judicial custody. Farooq, arrested under the now repealed Terrorism And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, was sent to Arthur Road jail after the CBI submitted before the court that it does not require his further custody.

Farooq alias Farooq Takla was extradited from UAE last month after absconding for over 25 years. The CBI claimed Farooq travelled to India on a false passport. The CBI alleges that Farooq provided logisticial support to the other accused in the case who had travelled to Dubai en route to Pakistan for arms and explosives training.

Farooq’s advocate Farhana Shah sought permission from the court to allow him to meet his family and have home food in jail. While the court allowed him to meet his family, it has sought CBI’s reply on the home food plea.

