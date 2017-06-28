Mustafa Dossa dead; 1993 Mumbai blasts convict suffered cardiac arrest

1993 Mumbai blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dead: In this photo, he is seen being taken to the special TADA court where he was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dead: In this photo, he is seen being taken to the special TADA court where he was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Mustafa Dossa, the 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, JJ Hospital Dean Dr TP Lahane has confirmed. Dossa passed away at 2.30 pm this afternoon. Late last night, Dossa was diagnosed with high fever and was taken to JJ hospital at 3 am where he was kept under observation. Dossa had earlier informed the special TADA court about a heart condition and said that he wanted to undergo a bypass surgery.

“The dean of JJ Hospital has confirmed the news of the demise of Mustafa Ahmed Dossa to his family. After completing inquest and post mortem procedure, body will be released to his family for burial,” lawyer Rizwan Merchant said.

Earlier today, Dr TP Lahane had told The Indian Express “Dossa is a patient of diabetes and acute hypertension. We will observe him over the day and conduct necessary tests. He does not require ICU admission.” He was, however, later rushed to the ICU once his condition deteriorated. On Tuesday, during the arguments of quantum of punishment, Special Public Prosecutor had sought the death sentence for Mustafa Dossa.

During the trial in the 1993, the court said Dossa was a member of the “core group of conspirators’. “It is proved that the accused Mustafa Dossa for achieving the object of the main conspiracy, took the first step and sent arms and ammunition from Dubai/Pakistan to Dighi Jetty on January 9, 1993,” the court had said.

The consignment sent by Dossa included arms, ammunition and RDX (Research Department Explosive i.e cyclotrimethylene-trinitramine) which the CBI claimed was the first ever terrorist attack in the world where the explosive was used on such a large scale after World War II. The court announced that the evidence by the CBI was also enough to convict Feroz, the second name on the accused list.

Security has been beefed up outside the JJ hospital in Mumbai. Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty Security has been beefed up outside the JJ hospital in Mumbai. Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty

