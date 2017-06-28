1993 Mumbai blasts convict Mustafa Dossa admitted to JJ hospital, under observation

1993 Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthur Road Jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai. File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 1993 Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthur Road Jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai. File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Mustafa Dossa was early this morning admitted to the jail ward of JJ hospital after he developed high fever, requiring immediate medical intervention. Dossa was admitted at 3 am Wednesday morning.

“Dossa is a patient of diabetes and acute hypertension. We will observe him over the day and conduct necessary tests. He does not require ICU admission,” JJ Hospital Dean Dr TP Lahane told The Indian Express.

News agency ANI reports that Dossa had earlier informed the special TADA court about his heart problem and said he wanted to undergo a bypass surgery. On Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor had sought death sentence for Mustafa Dossa while arguing on the quantum of punishment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd