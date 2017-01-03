1979-80 FERA case: Bombay High Court closes proceedings against 85-year-old accused of violations

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

Taking into consideration the peculiar circumstances of a case relating to notices issued against a man for an alleged violation in 1979-1980 under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, the Bombay High Court recently said in the larger interest it is desirable to close proceedings for subjecting the man, who is now 85 years old, to the agony of the process now after so many years “will result in virtually nothing”.

Observing that this order should not be taken as a precedent in other similar cases in the future, the High Court said they were passing the order bearing in mind the age of the petitioner and his serious health problems.

The petition, filed in 1997, seeks quashing of showcause notices and an order passed in December 2013 by the assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement, by which they had levied an amount of Rs 5 lakh against Ramchandra Kamat, who is a resident of Dadar.

Kamat was served these showcause notices for allegedly committing breach and violation of the then Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973, which now stands replaced by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. While he was called for a personal hearing, he could not proceed with the same in the absence of relevant documents relating to the case.

“If we allow the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with the case afresh, that would be permissible only after the petitioner’s request for supply of relevant documents is granted. If from 1980 the relevant records would have to be traced out, inspection granted, copies provided, etc., we do not think that any useful purpose will be served by going ahead with the showcause notices,” said Justice S C Dharmadhikari.

“To subject the petitioner like the present one, who is aged 85, to all this agony will result in virtually nothing. There is no certainty that the records would be available. There is no further certainty that inspection and the process of furnishing copies of relevant documents can be completed even if we fix a time schedule. We do not think that we should allow the Enforcement Directorate to pass an adjudication order,” said the High Court.

The issue was kept pending from 1980 to 1996. Finally, Kamat was called for a hearing after a lapse of 17 years. Appearing for him, advocate Rajendra Bhagattjee submitted that when the writ petition was filed in 1997, the petitioner was 65 years old. Nineteen years have gone by after the date of filing of the writ petition and he will be entering his 85th year. “No useful purpose will be served by subjecting such a senior citizen to proceedings,” he said.

This request was opposed by advocate Advait Sethna, appearing for the Union of India, who argued that if such showcause notices are not allowed to be adjudicated, a wrong message will go down and violators would be able to get away because of procedural delays.