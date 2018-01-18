19-year-old aspiring model from Surat ‘duped’

A 19-year-old aspiring model from Surat was allegedly duped last month by two persons who posed as casting directors from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The duo took cash from the 19-year-old BA student after promising her a role in a daily soap produced by the Balaji Telefilms. Investigators, along with the cyber crime cell, are trying to locate the accused.

Last month, the victim, Sakshi Agarwal, was approached by a woman named Rashmi Mishra.

An officer from Bandra police station said: “Agarwal got a friend request on a social media site under the name of one Rashmi Mishra on December 16. Mishra said Agarwal looked like a model and convinced her to take up the female lead role in a soap named Mohabattein.” Mishra reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for a contract and asked Agarwal to meet one of her colleague.

“The same day, a man named J D contacted her (Agarwal) on WhatsApp and after an extended negotiation, Agarwal agreed to pay him Rs 20,000,” said an officer. The following day, Agarwal travelled to Mumbai with her mother to meet who she thought were casting directors with Balaji Telefilms. A man who identified himself as J D introduced a woman named Tamanahh to Agarwal as a model. Agarwal handed him Rs 20,000. “From that day, J D stopped answering her (Agarwal’s) calls, following which she started calling Tamanahh and started inquiring about J D,” said an officer.

As Tamanahh could not provide her with J D’s location, the victim approached Bandra police earlier this week and registered a case of cheating against Rashmi Mishra, J D and Tamanahh.

The police have registered the case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections under the Information Technology Act.

The investigators are seeking help from the cyber crime cell to get more information on the social media account of Rashmi Mishra.

