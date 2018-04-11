Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway: 18 killed as speeding truck carrying labourers, families veers off road

The mishap took place around 4.45 am on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. (Express Photo) The mishap took place around 4.45 am on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. (Express Photo)

Eighteen persons, including seven women and two children, were killed and 19 injured when a speeding truck, carrying labourers and their families, veered off the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in the early hours of Tuesday. The mishap took place around 4.45 am on a S-shaped curve with descending slope, near the Khambatki tunnel in Satara, which has seen several accidents in the past. The accident spot is located 70 km from Pune city and 40 km from Satara city. Before Tuesday’s accident, the 700-metre curved stretch had seen 116 accidents, in which 55 persons had lost their lives, in the last 10 years, according to official figures of the Satara district police.

Almost 40 persons were crammed inside the truck and they were travelling with bags of clothes, kitchenware and utensils, as well as tools like ploughs, spades and steel bars. Most of them had come come from a temporary settlement of labourers, called Madbhai Tanda, in Bijapur tehsil of Bijapur district in Karnataka. “These families had started from Bijapur on Monday around 6 pm and were on their way to a construction site at Shirwal in Pune district. The truck veered off the road on the curve of the S-shaped slope. The truck rammed into a roadside barricade and toppled over the short wall due to high momentum. Some of the victims sustained injuries due to the impact, while others were injured after the construction tools and metal bars fell on them,” said Superintendent of Police, Satara, Sandeep Patil.

Many of the victims succumbed to severe head injuries that were caused by the metal tools, which they were carrying, for construction work. Some persons from the same group, who were following the truck on two-wheelers, alerted police.

Police officials and local administration officials reached the spot and shifted the victims to various hospitals in police cars and ambulances.

At the hospitals, 17 were declared dead, while one more succumbed to injuries later. The truck’s tyre marks at the spot suggested that the driver had tried to bring the vehicle under control, said police officials. The barricade and the wall, where the truck overturned, were damaged in the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, police booked the driver of the truck, the work contractor and owner on charges of negligence.

One of the injured victims, being treated at Khadala Hospital, said, “Most of us were being brought to Shirwal for the centring (shuttering) and concrete slab work on a building… we were going to move into temporary houses near the construction site in Shirwal.”

The bodies of the deceased were taken to a government hospital in Khandala in Satara, and later sent to their villages in Bijapur in four ambulances arranged by the police. The injured, some of whom are in a critical condition, are being treated in different hospitals.

In 2014, after 20 persons lost their lives in two accidents, Satara police had registered a criminal offence against the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the company which constructed the road, on charges of flawed design and construction leading to deaths.

