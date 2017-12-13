17 year old missing from Thane found dead in Matheran

The police registered a missing person complaint Tuesday morning and started looking for the boy. (Representational Image) The police registered a missing person complaint Tuesday morning and started looking for the boy. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old boy from Thane who had gone missing Monday was found dead in Matheran. The body was found by the Matheran police Tuesday and the Thane police have sent a team to investigate the death. Mast Naresh Daga, a student of St Xavier’s College, had left his house in Wagle Estate, Thane, Monday morning. “The boy generally used to return after 9 pm, as he had his tuition after college. However, he didn’t return till midnight and his parents started checking. They realised he had neither gone to the college nor had he gone for his tuition classes. So they came to us,” said senior inspector S Malekar of Wagle Estate police station.

The police registered a missing person complaint Tuesday morning and started looking for the boy. “As part of procedure, we sent his photograph to nearby police stations as well. We then got information that the body of the boy had been found by the Matheran police,” said DCP Sunil Lokhande.

A Matheran police officer, when contacted, said, “His body was found near Garbett point, which is far from the railway station. It seems he fell, or jumped from a height. We are not sure of the time of death. We found the body in the evening and realised it matched the description sent to us from Thane.”

According to the police, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. “The boy has injuries on his body. However, local police have prima facie told us it could be a suicide case. We will be sure once the post-mortem report comes in,” Lokhande added.

The boy, whose father is a businessman in Thane, had withdrawn Rs 500 from an ATM and his last location on phone on Monday afternoon was Mulund.

