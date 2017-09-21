17-year-old girl dies after falling off train in Mumbai

Representational Image Representational Image

A 17-year-old college student died after falling off a local train between Borivali and Dahisar stations on Tuesday evening. According to the police, Maitri Shah, a first-year student at Mithibai College, was returning to her house in Vasai when she fell off the train at 7.20 pm, the police said.

“She was standing on the footboard and fell while the train was passing between the two stations. Other passengers in the train called up the railway police helpline,” said Shailendra Dhivar, Senior Inspector, Borivali railway police station. He added that shah’s body was spotted on the railway tracks later in the evening.

“She died of multiple injuries as she fell on rocks near the tracks,” said Dhivar. Using the college identity card, the police identified Shah and informed her family. Dhivar said the body was handed over to the parents on Tuesday.

