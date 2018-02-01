16-year-old girl kidnapped from Bihar rescued by Thane crime branch

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Bihar was Wednesday rescued by the Thane crime branch. The girl was kidnapped on December 3 and was kept in a house in Diva, sources said.

The accused, identified as Sikandar Das had allegedly kidnapped the girl from her home in a village near Madhubani in Bihar. “The Bihar police had followed the investigation to Thane. As soon as they contacted us, we deployed a team,” said senior inspector Nitin Thakre from crime branch unit I.

According to the technical evidence available with Bihar police, the girl and the accused were hiding in a house in Diva. “We raided the house in the early morning hours and rescued the girl. The accused Das was arrested. Both of them were handed over to the Bihar police,” he added.

In a separate case, the anti-human trafficking cell has solved a two-year-old kidnapping case. “The complaint was filed by the minor girl’s father in Narpoli police station in 2016. We managed to track down the girl along with a man, to whom she is allegedly married now. We have to verify their version and will take action if she is still found to be a minor,” said inspector Ravindra Daundkar. According to sources, the accused man has been detained.

