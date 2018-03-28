16-year-old ‘gangraped’ by ‘friend’, two others: Cops looking for eyewitnesses

Police arrested three persons on Sunday after the girl’s statement was recorded. Police arrested three persons on Sunday after the girl’s statement was recorded.

In a case related to the suspected gangrape of a 16-year-old girl, allegedly by a 20-year-old college student and two of his friends, police said they were trying to gather evidence and look for eyewitnesses to establish the presence of the accused at the scene of the crime. Police are scanning CCTV footage along the route on which she was taken by the accused to a shop, where she was allegedly raped by the trio.

An officer said that as per the girl’s statement on March 19, the college student, who was friends with the girl, took her to a garden in Ghatkopar where he allegedly raped her. He then took her to a friends place where the girl stayed with him for a day. On March 21, the college student introduced the girl to two more of his friends. The three friends then took the girl to a shop, where they consumed alcohol. The girl added that the three then raped her. After returning home, the girl confided in her parents about the alleged rape, following which they approached the Ghatkopar police station, where a gangrape case was registered and sections of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added.

