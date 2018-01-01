What’s new in the New Year: All eyes on revamp of Mumbai’s 142-year-old Sassoon Docks

The plan’s first phase focused on cleaning up the docks and setting up an organised solid waste management system. (File) The plan’s first phase focused on cleaning up the docks and setting up an organised solid waste management system. (File)

Old timers in Colaba recall how in August 2014, soon after his appointment, Nitin Gadkari was the first shipping minister to visit the Sassoon Docks and announce his intention to revive the historic and ageing fishing wharf.

The masterplan for the ambitious project was announced by the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) a few months ago after close to a year of hearing out all parties with a stake in the redevelopment and ensuring that each of their interests would be taken care of. At the time of Gadkari’s announcement, the revamp was to cost an estimated Rs 25.05 crore.

The foremost priority was, however, to be given to the needs of the fishing community, which keeps one of the oldest fish markets in the city running. To watch over the development work, the MbPT formed a committee comprising key port trust officials, representatives from the fishing community, sea food suppliers and exporters and other allied occupations at the docks. The committee is headed by Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia.

In an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express in April, Bhatia had earlier said work had begun on the redevelopment late in 2016 with a design charrette, with the MbPT inviting design students and architects to submit their plans for the revamp after several visits to the docks and conversations with locals to understand their concerns. A deadline of May 2019 was set for the completion of building new infrastructure, a fishing wharf and tourism facilities under the completed plan.

The plan’s first phase, ending in December 2017, focused on cleaning up the docks and setting up an organised solid waste management system. “There is a peculiar stench at the docks, it is a mix of rotting fish and sewage. We cleaned out the drains and organised the fish peeling and waste management activity which contributed to the garbage problem. The stink has reduced now,” said Anupama Karanam, MbPT’s Chief Town Planner.

Rustom Irani, president (Maharashtra Region) of the Seafood Exporters Association of India and a member of the committee, added that maintaining high levels of hygiene in the docks was top priority.

“When delegations of the European Union or the US Food and Drug Administration visit the docks, they are put off by the smell. Today, the last thing I want to do with my international buyer is to take him to the source of my product,” he said.

The port trust plans to appoint a firm to manage solid waste at the docks once work is completed. “A lot of waste generated from fishing activities can be reused. The remains from fish peeling makes good compost and can be sold to generate revenue,” said Karanam.

Karanam, who has over two decades of experience of helming major infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai as town planner for CIDCO, was brought to the MbPT by Bhatia in 2016 to head the Sassoon Docks and Eastern Seafront projects.

Karanam, who works out of a third-floor office at MbPT’s headquarters with two other town planners, is surrounded by maps and plans for both of those projects. Laying a map of the completed Sassoon Docks on a table, she points to a two-lane road that is to snake around the complex. “Movement of vehicles inside is very chaotic. We plan to organise that in the first phase and have removed encroachments along roads and persuaded people sitting and working on the roads to move,” she said.

That involved persuading women from the Banjara community who peel fish to give way to vehicles and move their work into sheds.

However, it is in the construction of proper roads that the first of many teething problems crops up. Just a few metres into the proposed road network, the MbPT faces a dilemma peculiar to the fish market with the acquisition of Khatiya Gully.

“That’s where sellers from other centres in the city who sell fish at the auction halls at Sassoon Docks arrive each night and put up cots to sleep in the open. We plan to build a dormitory where they can pay for boarding and lodging and clear the road for vehicles,” she said.

All along the road network, the port trust also plans a walkway for tourists looking to exploring on foot. “We also plan to have battery operated cars available for those who cannot walk long distances,” she said.

The masterplan divides the 142-year-old complex into an old and a new dock, with fishing and tourism infrastructure to be divided equally between both. The port trust ended its first phase with the Sassoon Docks Art Project, refurbishing an unused Revenue Office Building for the non-profit Start India to convert it into a large art gallery. Over 30 Indian and foreign artists transformed the drab surfaces of the docks with artwork reflecting fishing activities.

The first of several attractions aimed at reeling in tourists is also slated to begin operating from March 2018 with the port trust planning excursions into the sea with fishermen. “Tourists can have a live experience of fishing. We have identified a location for this at a wharf in the new dock,” added Karanam.

The heavy-duty infrastructure work is slated to begin after, with an air-conditioned auction hall, storage godowns, peeling sheds, a new ice plant and spaces for fishermen to mend their nets all in the pipeline for the third phase.

The port trust’s ambitious fisheries museum, a model fishing village and restaurants will also come up in this phase, which is expected to be executed in May 2019. At the Idea Exchange, Bhatia had said the museum would be an interactive experience, with visitors able to participate in a variety of fishing activities while looking at exhibits at the same time.

Tough conversations with illegal tenants in the docks have been left for the final phase of the revamp. “We have a situation at the docks where original lease holders have sub-leased their spaces and those are under litigation now,” said Karanam. A variety of the business, including printing presses and design firms, have offices in Sassoon Docks today.

Pramod Pawle, chairman of the Sassoon Docks Seafood Suppliers Association, is one of those dreading that conversation. An old hand at the docks, Pawle fears being evicted from his premises once the port trust begins looking at resolutions for properties under litigation. “The Supreme Court has calculated my rent due to the MbPT at Rs 12 crore. I cannot afford to pay, so does that mean I will have to vacate my premises or will others like me be thrown out to make space for new infrastructure?” he asked.

Jayesh Bhoir, who heads the Macchimaar Sarvodaya Sahakari Society, Colaba, said the port trust must put the interests of the fishing community before those of others.

“We have asked for a separate market for women, a separate godown to store fish and dedicated fuel pumps. We don’t know why other tenants are making demands for space because they don’t pay rent to the trust and are still making money. All facilities made here should only be for fishermen,” he said.

Another major concern for the associations representing fishermen are the glass façade sea-facing restaurants that the port trust plans to build near the museum. Also on the cards is an area where visitors will be able to buy fish and have it cooked in live cooking spaces.

“We have written to the port trust asking that licences for restaurants in the revamped docks be allotted first to local fishermen and only then be given to outsiders,” added Bhoir.

Committee member Suresh Dhanu, a fisherman working at the docks for the past 40 years, said the plan looked good on paper and that this was the first time a revamp was being carried out in the right earnest. He too added that the fishing community had to come first.

“The middlemen, the buyers and peelers all feel that the dock runs because of them, but they forget that if the fisherman does not go out in his boat, there will be no Sassoon Docks,” he said.

Dhanu said there was acute need for an increase in berthing space for boats, with anywhere between 250 and 300 fishing boats docking in the peak season. “The number of boats docking here has gone up five times since I first started working here n 1975 but the infrastructure is the same as when the British built it,” he said.

Dhanu (59), who works with several fishermen’s associations, also said the port trust would have to resolve the tussle between local fishermen and those from other parts of Mumbai and Raigad competing to sell the best catch at the retail and wholesale markets.

“We have no objection to them coming here as long as they do not sell in the main retail market until 9 am,” he said.

Once the docks are restored, Dhanu feels, the fishermen will begin to get the price for their catch that they deserve.

“With today’s infrastructure, we won’t get a good price. The other day I saw prawns being sold for Rs 1,500 a kilo at a mall whereas I’m getting less than Rs 200,” he said.

Irani added that world class infrastructure at the docks would help deliver a better product both to domestic and international markets. “With proper infrastructure, we will have a good quality product, it will be fresher and the fisherman will get a higher price,” he said.

He added that a committee of the dock’s stakeholders should manage the running of the property once the work was completed.

