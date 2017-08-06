Mumbai: 14-year-old girl ‘raped’ in Vashi, man arrested

The Vashi police station arrested Dharmanna Kuntoji within 24 hours of the registration of FIR. (Representational Image) The Vashi police station arrested Dharmanna Kuntoji within 24 hours of the registration of FIR. (Representational Image)

A 25-YEAR old man was arrested in Navi Mumbai on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl. The Vashi police station arrested Dharmanna Kuntoji within 24 hours of the registration of FIR , based on CCTV footage from the area where the girl was kidnapped. According to the police, the girl and her five-year-old brother were begging outside a sweet shop in Sector 9, Vashi, on Thursday night.

The accused, who works as a tourist car driver, lured them with Rs 500 and took them in his car. He then took them to a quarry in nearby Turbhe where he asked the victim’s brother to stand near the car and took the girl to an isolated spot. He then sexually abused the girl. The police said the accused saw the girl bleeding and fled the spot in his car. The victim took her brother and they reached Vashi railway station where some passengers saw blood stains on the girl’s clothes and alerted the police. The Vashi GRP informed Vashi police, which began investigating the case on Friday.

Senior inspector of Vashi police station, Ajaykumar Landge, said based on the information provided by the victim, CCTV footage from multiple locations had been analysed from the area. He said they spotted the vehicle that the accused had used and based on its registration number, further investigation was carried out.

“Based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, we managed to trace the accused within 24 hours. He has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) and Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” Landge said. The police have seized the car. The victim has been admitted to a hospital.

