14-year-old boy ‘raped’ at Dongri remand home

A 14-year-old inmate of the Dongri remand home was allegedly raped by four other teenage inmates. The police booked the boys with committing unnatural sex. According to the police, the victim, who was sent to the remand home after being caught for theft, was sexually assaulted by the four boys in April. However, the assaults only came to light when the boy spoke to counsellors in the last week of May.

Authorities at the remand home then registered an FIR. An officer at the Dongri police station said that the boys had been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The boy has been moved to another part of the remand home, away from the boys who raped him,” said the officer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App