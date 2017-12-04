13-yr-old killed in 2016: Kho kho team manager held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Nearly two years after a 13-year-old kho kho player was killed in a road accident in Thane, the team manager was arrested on Friday for making the teenager cross a busy road.

The accident took place on Ghodbudner Road on January 31, 2016, when an Under-14 boys’ kho kho team from Ahmednagar had stepped out to eat ice cream at R Mall at 10.45 pm. The boys, all students of schools in Ahmednagar district, were in Thane to participate in a state-level kho kho tournament. They were staying with team manager Sumit Chavan in a building across the road from the mall, the police said.

Inspector Kalyan Karpe of Kapurbawdi police station said team had a special bus at its disposal to ferry the boys around. But Chavan made them walk across the road that sees high speed vehicle movement all day, the police said.

