13 years on, murdered man’s skeleton found; wife booked

The skeleton of a man allegedly murdered 13 years ago was found Wednesday in the Boisar home of a woman where she allegedly ran a brothel. The man has been identified as the woman’s husband whom she allegedly killed and later lied to neighbours that he had left the town.

The body was found two days after the woman, Sarita Bharti (43), was arrested by the police for running a brothel from her home in Dandipada, Boisar. The police had rescued four young women from her home Monday.

Sarita and her accomplice, Ashish Kamlesh (43), were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. During investigation, the police were tipped off that the two were involved in the disappearance of Sarita’s husband, Sahdev Bharti (then 35), who was last seen in 2004.

Fattesinh Patil, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Boisar, said when Sarita was confronted about the allegations, she led the police to the place where her husband’s body was buried.

According to the police, Bharti claimed that her husband would physically assault her under the influence of alcohol. “The accused struck Sahdev on the head with a stone, dug a pit in the compound of her home and buried the body. The accused then covered the pit with cement blocks and tiles in order to conceal the crime,” said Patil. The police dug out the skeleton Wednesday and sent it for a post-mortem and DNA tests.

“It is clear that the body belongs to the woman’s husband. She is claiming that she was in a relationship with the other accused when she committed the murder, and that she married him later. We are verifying the claims,” said Patil.

He added that when neighbours and family members would ask her about Sahdev, Sarita told them that he had left Mumbai to look for a job but did not return. “We have found a large fracture on the skull of the skeleton, so it is clear that he was hit on the head with a heavy object. We are carrying out further investigation,” said Patil.

