Mumbai: 13-year-old tries to kill himself, says sodomised

A 13-year-old boy attempted suicide in Powai allegedly after he was sodomised by a man from his locality. The boy has been admitted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. The police are also investigating if the recent death of the boy’s 11-year-old friend from the same locality is linked to the case. An FIR has been registered and the police have launched a search for the accused.

A police officer said the alleged incident took place on July 12. The 13-year-old started vomiting at night, waking up his parents who were sleeping. The boy, who looked terrified, told them he had consumed rat poison. He was rushed to hospital. “For the past few days, he has been recuperating at the hospital and was not in a condition to talk. So, there was no clarity on why he attempted suicide,” the officer said.

“Last night, the boy managed to communicate to his mother that he took the extreme step as a person from the locality had been harassing him. He told his mother the man had been sodomising him,” the officer said. The boy’s mother informed police following which the Powai police station registered an FIR against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We have the name of the accused and should be able to arrest him soon,” an officer said.

The police later learnt that an 11-year-old friend of the victim, residing in the same locality, had died the same day. When the police contacted the deceased’s father to check if both the cases were linked, he told the police his son had died of dehydration. “The father had, however, not allowed the hospital to conduct a post-mortem on the 11-year-old. So the cause of death is not known. We will check if both cases are linked.”

DCP (Zone 10) N D Reddy said, “An FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement given by the (13-year-old) boy’s mother. Doctors have told us the boy is not in a condition to speak. Once his condition improves, we will record his statement, which will give us more clarity. We are also waiting for the medical report to find out if he was sexually assaulted.”

