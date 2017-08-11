12-yr-old pregnant girl’s parents to knock on SC door with abortion plea

The 12-year-old girl, who studies in Class VI, did not realise that she was pregnant until medical tests were conducted on Tuesday. (Representational image) The 12-year-old girl, who studies in Class VI, did not realise that she was pregnant until medical tests were conducted on Tuesday. (Representational image)

What the parents of a 12-year-old girl had thought was a thyroid problem turned out to be a seven-month pregnancy. The couple will now approach the Supreme Court to file a petition for her abortion. While the girl is only two months away from delivery, her family is hopeful that the court will grant permission to the minor under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which caps the abortion deadline at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The girl has reached 27 weeks of pregnancy. On late Wednesday night, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, after approaching a doctor who counselled them.

“They (the parents) came to know about the pregnancy on Tuesday and approached me on Wednesday,” said gynaecologist Dr Nikhil Datar, who in 2008, helped a family file the first case in India challenging the Act and the 20-week limit on termination of pregnancy.

Datar added that the 12-year-old girl, who studies in Class VI, did not realise that she was pregnant until medical tests were conducted on Tuesday. While her father is a street hawker, the girl’s mother is a housewife.

“It is a situation that causes serious concern. The girl is not in a condition to deliver or look after a newborn. The parents are in a state of shock. She has already entered an advanced stage of pregnancy,” Datar said.

Abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy not only poses risks to the pregnant person, but also has higher possibility of a live birth.

“The baby may be born prematurely if the girl induces labour. It is a difficult situation. Since the girl is very young, she may suffer a lot of bleeding in termination of pregnancy. Both delivery and termination are equally risky,” said Dr Ganesh Shinde, gynaecologist and dean at R N Cooper Hospital.

According to lawyer Sneha Mukherjee, a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court on Friday. “We are waiting for all documents before approaching the court,” she said. The petition will seek relief under Section 5 of the MTP Act, that caps the abortion limit to 20 weeks.

Obstetrics and gynaecologists have been stressing on the need to amend the Act, claiming that certain birth defects may be diagnosed after 20 weeks, and seeking court permission for an abortion poses a hassle to patients.

Section 5 of the MTP Act allows abortion after 20 weeks if opinion of not less than two registered medical practitioners, formed in good faith, find that the termination of such a pregnancy is immediately necessary to save the life of the pregnant person.

