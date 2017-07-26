12 killed in Mumbai building collapse

Fire brigade and NDRF personnel carrying out a search and rescue operation following a building collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Fire brigade and NDRF personnel carrying out a search and rescue operation following a building collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

At least 12 people were killed and 12 others injured after Siddhi Sai Cooperative Housing Society, a ground-plus-four-storey residential building in Ghatkopar (West) here, collapsed on Tuesday morning.

While rescue operations were under way, at least two persons were feared trapped under the debris till late evening and two were missing. Rescue workers, including Mumbai Fire Brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescued 19 people trapped under the massive mound of debris.

Visiting the spot late in the night, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives. “This is an unfortunate and sad incident. I have ordered the BMC commissioner to institute an inquiry and submit a report in 15 days. Those found responsible will be charged with culpable homicide. The guilty will not be spared,” he said. Read: At least two feared trapped, two ‘missing’. Click here.

The deceased include two children aged one year and three months, respectively.

Residents of the housing society alleged that Sunil Shitap, the owner of at least three flats on the ground floor, was responsible for the mishap as he made structural changes to the ground floor as he wanted to convert it into a nursing home. This weakened the building, they alleged.

Shitap’s wife Swati had contested civic elections on a Shiv Sena ticket this year. She lost to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Archana Bhalerao. The Sena, however, said Shitap was not associated with the party though his wife was given a ticket.

Police have registered an offence of culpable homicide, naming Shitap as the main accused. The police have detained Shitap for questioning. Also read: Three-month-old girl and one-year-old boy among the dead. Click here.

While being taken to Shantiniketan hospital, Pritesh Shah, who survived the tragedy that claimed the lives of his mother and daughter, said he would take Shitap to court.

Lalchand Ramchandani, who lived on the fourth floor of the 40-year-old building, witnessed the collapse while his wife, Geeta, was still inside. His wife suffered head and back injuries.

Five years ago, Ramchandani said, Shitap joined three flats on the ground floor and rented the space to a nursing home. “Around 20-25 days later, Shitap asked the nursing home to evacuate and removed the pillars as he wanted to convert the space into a beer bar. He made similar structural changes to his flat on the first floor, which was his office. When we tried to oppose the changes, he tried to intimidate us with his political clout,” he said.

State Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said this was an “eyeopener for the civic body”. “I have urged the BMC commissioner to set up an inquiry,” he said.

“Shitap is not a Shiv Sainik. His wife was given a ticket as we didn’t have an OBC candidate,” said Rajendra Raut, Sena’s divisional head of Ghatkopar.

