Mumbai: 11-year-old girl electrocuted, 6 kids injured

An 11-year-old girl was killed and six children were injured after being electrocuted while playing in a garden in their housing society on Mira Road last week. The police have booked the society’s managing committee for negligence. The incident took place on the morning of June 2, when the seven children were playing in the garden at Sandstone Society in Beverly Park, Mira Road. The police said they had come in contact with a set of string lights that were strung around the garden. The children were rushed to Thunga Hospital on Mira Road, where Shruti Yadav was declared dead upon arrival. Her brother Prince and their friends Mahi Sharma, Shraddha Kanojiya, Rohit Gupta, Imran Khan and Parth Shrivastav were released after being administered first aid.

After cremating Shruti, her father Rambharat Yadav (39) — who works as a lecturer at a private tutorial class in Borivali — registered a complaint against the society’s chairman, secretary and treasurer at Mira Road police station. The trio has been booked under the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence. Vasant Labde, senior inspector, Mira Road police station, said they were arrested on June 3 and released on bail.

“The accused had put up string lights in the society for Diwali last year and did not remove those even after several months. They had left the lights in an area where children played regularly,” he said. The police said that four months ago, two children playing in the garden had suffered minor burns after coming in contact with the lights and even after that, the society’s management had not removed those.

