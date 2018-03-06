Ten thousand farmers to begin march to Mumbai today

More than 10,000 farmers are expected to gather in Nashik on Tuesday to commence a “long march” to Mumbai, 180 kilometres away, to stage an agitation outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against continuing distress in the agrarian sector. The march, called by the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), is expected to reach Mumbai on March 12.

Leaders said they expect one lakh farmers in the march by the time the protesters reach Mumbai. “We will not leave the premises of the legislature until the issues raised by us are resolved, ” said Ajit Navale, AKBS state general secretary.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya