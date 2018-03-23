Mumbai: Ten-year jail to man for sexually abusing girl

The victim’s mother told the court that the girl told her she did not want to return home and wanted her family to shift somewhere else. Asked why she wanted it, the girl narrated the incidents to the mother. The victim’s mother told the court that the girl told her she did not want to return home and wanted her family to shift somewhere else. Asked why she wanted it, the girl narrated the incidents to the mother.

A 52-YEAR-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually abusing a nine-year old girl who is his daughter’s friend. A special court found the man guilty on charges, including rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. According to the prosecution, the accused who stayed in the same building as the victim would sexually abuse her in the afternoon. The incident allegedly took place multiple times from January 2017, but the girl spoke to her mother in May last year while returning home from a holiday.

The accused, however, claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case as there was an issue between the victim’s uncle and him over redevelopment of the building where they stayed. The man also brought defence witnesses to the court, including his two daughters and mother, who spoke about being present at home during the period when the alleged incidents took place.

The court held there was enough evidence to show that the girl had been abused by the accused. The man has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 to the victim.

