Rajkot: 10 Sena protesters marching to Ghulam Ali function detained

Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali

Ten Shiv Sainiks were detained Friday when police foiled their attempt to stage a protest against Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali’s visit to Mahuva in Bhavnagar district to receive an award from a religious trust.

Police said the Shiv Sainiks were detained from Talgarjarda village in Mahuva when they were marching towards to venue of Asmita Parva, a four-day annual cultural festival organised by Morari Bapu’s trust. Ghulam Ali was there to receive ‘Hanumant Award’ from the religious preacher on the concluding day of the event.

“The 10 Shiv Sainiks were detained around 11.15 am and taken to Mahuva police station. After the event got over at Talgajarda around noon, the Shiv Sainiks were released,” said Inspector Vanraj Manjariya. Police said the ghazal singer had reached Talgajarda Thursday night to receive the award. In fact, Ali was scheduled to perform at Asmita Parva earlier this week, but his event was cancelled as he was not available.

SP of Bhavnagar Dipankar Trivedi said the event passed without any disruption. “Now, they (Shiv Sena activists) have been released and Ali has left Bhavnagar,” Trivedi told The Indian Express.

Ali has visited Talgajarda a couple of times and even performed at pervious editions of Asmita Parva , but there was no protest.

Besides Ali, actor Hema Malini was among others who were conferred with Hanumant Award.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App