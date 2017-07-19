Mumbai: Son of bureaucrat couple falls from highrise, dies

Police said Manmath had left his home at Bel Haven building near Marine Lines at 7 am, telling his parents that he was going to meet a friend who lived in a Napean Sea Road locality. At 7.30 am, the police control room was informed that a person had fallen from the top of the 20-storey Dariya Mahal building on Napean Sea Road. Police said Manmath had left his home at Bel Haven building near Marine Lines at 7 am, telling his parents that he was going to meet a friend who lived in a Napean Sea Road locality. At 7.30 am, the police control room was informed that a person had fallen from the top of the 20-storey Dariya Mahal building on Napean Sea Road.

The 18-year-old son of a top bureaucrat couple in the state was found dead in south Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The body of Manmath Mhaiskar, who had recently cleared Class 12 in Arts Faculty from St Xavier’s College, was found next to a highrise on Napean Sea Road.

Police said Manmath had left his home at Bel Haven building near Marine Lines at 7 am, telling his parents that he was going to meet a friend who lived in a Napean Sea Road locality. At 7.30 am, the police control room was informed that a person had fallen from the top of the 20-storey Dariya Mahal building on Napean Sea Road.

A statement issued by the police said the body was identified as that of Manmath, son of Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, and Milind Mhaiskar, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Police said the body was taken to J J Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted. According to Dr T P Lahane, Dean, J J Hospital, Manmath died of head injuries due to the fall. By afternoon, his body was directly taken from the hospital’s mortuary to the Chandanwadi crematorium.

The police said Manmath had gone to meet a friend living on the 20th floor of Dariya Mahal. The duo and another friend planned to go to the nearby Priyadarshini Park later. A guard at the building said that Manmath had arrived in a taxi and gone straight into the elevator. Security guards knew him since he used to visit the building frequently.

A security guard at Dariya Mahal said when Manmath reached the 20th floor, he climbed the stairs to the terrace instead of turning right on the corridor to go to his friend’s home. “The boys would often sit on the roof of the water tank on the terrace,” said the guard.

A police officer who visited the building on Tuesday said Manmath used a ladder to climb onto the top of the tank.

“It was windy and raining heavily in the morning. So we are not sure what happened on the terrace. Manmath was alone there,” he said.

After Manmath fell, his body was spotted by a guard, who called the police. “The shift of the security guards who let him in was over by then. The guards who found the body did not recognise him. It was only when the chaos attracted other building residents downstairs that his friend rushed there and identified him,” said the officer.

Manmath’s backpack containing his cellphone and photo identity cards were found on the roof of the water tank, the police said.

The Malabar Hill police station has registered a case of accidental death and is investigating the circumstances that led to Manmath’s death. “We do not know whether he jumped or fell. Manmath’s parents and friends are in a state of shock and in no position to record statements. We are going through the CCTV footage of the building and looking through his phone records for clues,” said a senior police officer.

A former student of G D Somani School at Cuffe Parade, Manmath was a fan of television show Game of Thrones and football club Real Madrid, his Facebook posts indicated. He had secured admission at Pune’s Symbiosis Law School in the Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Laws (BBA LLB) course. He had started the term there on July 3 and had come home for a few days to visit his parents.

