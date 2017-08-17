Mumbai: Girl says she was kidnapped by 3 men, managed to escape

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of attempted kidnapping and are verifying the statement of the girl. The incident took place outside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation school in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar on Monday afternoon. (Representational Image) The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of attempted kidnapping and are verifying the statement of the girl. The incident took place outside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation school in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar on Monday afternoon. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl has told the Ghatkopar police that she was kidnapped from outside her school on Monday, allegedly by three men. The student of a suburban school told investigators that she was taken in an auto rickshaw for over 1 km after which, she managed to bite the hand of one of the accused. The girl said she then jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of attempted kidnapping and are verifying the statement of the girl.

The incident took place outside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation school in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar on Monday afternoon.

In her statement to the police, the girl has said, around 3 pm, when she was at the school gate, a person showed her an address written on a piece of paper and asked her for directions. “While I was reading the address, someone gagged me with a handkerchief and pushed me in a waiting auto rickshaw,” the girl has told the police.

She added that the man who asked her for directions, the person who gagged her and the auto rickshaw driver were all involved in the incident.

They drove off in the vehicle and the girl has said she could not cry out for help as she was gagged. She added that after about 1 km when the second accused loosened his grip on her, she bit his hand.

In her statement she has said, upon seeing the commotion, the auto rickshaw driver slowed down and she jumped off at Asalpha. The vehicle sped off while the girl, who suffered scratches in her hands and legs, was taken to the hospital by local people. Her parents were then informed about the incident.

The parents approached the local Ghatkopar police and a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons.

Senior police inspector Vyenkat Patil confirmed that a case had been registered but did not reveal any other details. An officer from Ghatkopar police station said: “On August 15, we were all busy with our bandobast duties and could not investigate the matter. We have started investigations and are scanning through footage from CCTV cameras on the route along which the girl had been taken in the auto.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is conducting a parallel probe into the incident.

A Crime Branch officer said: “We visited the spot from where the girl claims that she was kidnapped around 3pm on Monday. It is such a crowded area that it is very difficult for someone to be kidnapped and for no one to see that. We are verifying the girl’s statement to see if there is more to the complaint.”

