Monitoring by Charity Commissioner irks Ganpati mandal in Mumbai

A DAY after the Charity Commissioner’s office monitored Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal trust’s annual auction of items donated by devotees, the trust members said they were being “targeted” without reason.The check, which came as a surprise, was illegal, they claimed.

The richest Ganpati mandal trust in Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja conducts an annual auction of all items offered by devotees in donation boxes. The trust members said they were served an order by the Charity Commissioner two days before the start of the festival regarding monitoring of the counting of cash and other collections.

“We coordinated with the office of the Charity Commissioner on all counts. But they did not have relevant papers to keep a vigil on the day of auction, so we did not welcome them. We have decided to challenge the commissioner’s order in the Bombay High Court soon,” said Sudhir Salvi, secretary of the trust.

Salvi said only their mandal was selected by the Charity Commissioner for monitoring of cash collections.

“The mandal has never failed to pay dues to the government in the form of various taxes. This is the first time ever that such a kind of check or monitoring of our records is being done,” he added.

The Charity Commisisoner’s office, on its part, said it was yet to receive a report regarding the monitoring of the cash counting from the inspectors. “An official comment can be given during working hours on Monday,” said A R Pisal, the public relations officer at the commission.

Also, the trust decided to hold the auction on only one day, instead of two. The remaining items would be offered to devotees for sale. “The items remaining after the auction will be directly offered to people for sale on Monday and Tuesday. Their costs will be fixed according to the gold rate in the market on those days,” said Balasaheb Kambale, the chairman of the trust.

In all, 82 items were auctioned from which, almost Rs 98 lakh was collected by the mandal. Gold necklaces,chains, biscuits and a modak made of gold and silver were the major attractions at the auction. There are more than 100 items on display for devotees to purchase on Monday and Tuesday.

