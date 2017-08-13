Mohali Police say Baltana murder and Balongi firing case solved, 3 held

Police officers at a press conference in Mohali on Saturday. Express Photo Police officers at a press conference in Mohali on Saturday. Express Photo

The Mohali district police claimed to have solved the sensational murder of a mobile shop owner, who was shot dead on the night of April 27 while returning home in Baltana. Three persons, including a serving army personnel, have been arrested in connection with the case. Three others are still at large.

Police have also solved a shootout case registered at Balongi police station on July 15. Both cases are interlinked as the same person gave supari for both the murder and the shootout.

Divulging the details of both cases, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they arrested gangster Amit Kumar Malik alias Bhura, Rohit Madhok and his father Narinder Kumar Madhok in connection with the murder of Jain Mobile Centre owner Ajay Jain.

The SSP said Rohit also owned a mobile store in Baltana and wanted to eliminate Ajay, whose business was flourishing. According to Chahal, Rohit also had a dispute with his wife Reena and he shot at her due to which he was arrested by Zirakpur police and sent to Patiala jail. There, Rohit met Uttar Pradesh gangster Amit Malik alias Bhura, who was wanted in 17 cases of murder, attempt to murder and assault.

“After meeting Bhura, Rohit discussed his plans to eliminate Ajay Jain. Bhura demanded Rs 14 lakh in two instalments from Rohit to eliminate Ajay,” said the SSP.

The SSP further said that Bhura contacted his shooters through one Sushil, a havaldar in the Army and posted in Ambala at present. “On Bhura’s instructions, Sushil hired Neeraj, Ajay and Naresh, all residents of UP, and the trio shot Ajay Jain dead. The trio, being professional shooters, left the state after killing Jain. Those three are yet to be arrested.”

The SSP added that the supari was delivered by Rohit’s father Narinder and he was also arrested along with Rohit, Bhura and Sushil while the shooters are at large. Regarding the Balongi firing case in which one Harvinder Singh alias Heera was seriously injured, the SSP said Rohit suspected that his wife Reena was having an affair with Heera and so he planned to have him killed.

Rohit, though, hired different people to execute the murder because he told police that he could not afford the money Bhura demanded. “So, Rohit contacted his friend Rajinder alias Joker. The latter hired three persons, Vipan Kumar, Sunil Kumar alias Seelu and Hardeep Singh. They shot Heera at his home on the night of July 14 and left him seriously injured,” the SSP revealed.

Chahal added that all the accused learnt that Heera was not dead and admitted to PGI So, they decided to kill him at the hospital but failed. They also failed to eliminate Reena. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, 19 cartridges, two .315 bore pistols and 20 cartridges from Vipan; a .32 bore pistol and 16 cartridges, a .315 bore pistol and 19 cartridges from Sunil and .30 bore pistol and two cartridges from Hardeep. Police also seized a bike used in the failed attempt to murder Heera.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App